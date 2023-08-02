ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 1,461 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PDD by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 917,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 377,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period.

PDD Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.07. 5,866,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

