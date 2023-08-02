ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,270 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,940. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

