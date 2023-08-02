Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,143,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after buying an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,987. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $7,700,333. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

