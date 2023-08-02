Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,904 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 98.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 205,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brady by 10,519.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,407. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

