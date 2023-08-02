Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $233,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.66. 3,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.28. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

