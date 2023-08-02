Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. 290,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

