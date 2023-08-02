Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.8 %

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 23,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.