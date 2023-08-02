Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.9 %

DOX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

