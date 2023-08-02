Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.32. 141,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,312. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.