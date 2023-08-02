Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25-16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.95 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,655. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.15. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

