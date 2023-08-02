Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.80. 66,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 360,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Immatics Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

About Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immatics by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 374,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

