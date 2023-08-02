Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.80. 66,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 360,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Immatics Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.