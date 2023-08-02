ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 2,664,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,803. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 200,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,077,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

