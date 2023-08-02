ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 5,426,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 5,432,363 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $19.52.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after buying an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

