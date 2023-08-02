Immutable X Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $442.14 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

