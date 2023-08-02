Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

