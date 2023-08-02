Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 144206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Specifically, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

