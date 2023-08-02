indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,000 shares of company stock worth $3,928,990. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.