indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,000 shares of company stock worth $3,928,990. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
