Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,836. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.04%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

