Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,668 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,222.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,644,460 shares in the company, valued at $61,157,467.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $890,422.32.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.