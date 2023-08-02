Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,915. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

