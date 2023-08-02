Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 297,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

