Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells 7,792 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 423,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

