Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.13. 262,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.11. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.70 and a 12-month high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $57,655,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 269,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

