Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP Sells 10,007 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,140.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

