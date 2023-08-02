Inspirato (ISPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, analysts expect Inspirato to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,490. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,553,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,780.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,081 shares of company stock valued at $460,669. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspirato by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inspirato by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspirato by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspirato by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

