Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. 188,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

