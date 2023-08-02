Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

