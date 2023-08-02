Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Down 0.5 %

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

