Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. On average, analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,761,090 shares of company stock valued at $267,848,116 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

