Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $312,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

