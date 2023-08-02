Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

IBKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 157,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.