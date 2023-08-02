International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $143.47. 671,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,101. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

