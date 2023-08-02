International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $42,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,410.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 616,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

