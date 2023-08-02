Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

