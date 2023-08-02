Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

