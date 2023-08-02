Intrust Bank NA Buys 502 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.