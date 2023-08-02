Intrust Bank NA Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

