Intrust Bank NA Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $590.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $559.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.