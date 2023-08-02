Intrust Bank NA Invests $721,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $171,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

