Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,196 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

