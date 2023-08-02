Intrust Bank NA Sells 393 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

