Intrust Bank NA Sells 61 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $270.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

