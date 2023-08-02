Intrust Bank NA Sells 819 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 89.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 140.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

