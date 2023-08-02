Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

