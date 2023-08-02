Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,905 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $111,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.52 and a 200-day moving average of $435.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

