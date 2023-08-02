InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on IVT shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of IVT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

