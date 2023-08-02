Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 90,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.