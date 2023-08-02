Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.5 %

VLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. 18,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

