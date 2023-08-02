Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 166,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

