Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $382.79 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

